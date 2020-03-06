Regional Award Winners For 2020 NCAA DII Indoor T&F Season

NEW ORLEANS – Regional Athletes and Coaches of the Year for the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field season were announced Friday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Each of the eight regions – Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast, West – honored both genders’ top track athletes and field athletes as well as the top men’s and women’s head coaches and assistant coaches.

Award winners were determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches. Only those individuals from USTFCCCA member programs are eligible for awards.

Many of these honored athletes and coaches are headed to the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships next week in Birmingham, Alabama.

USTFCCCA Regional Awards are presented by Pro Form Sports.

Men’s Track Athlete of the Year

ATLANTIC REGION – Phillip Marcelle – Saint Augustine’s

Marcelle, a sophomore from Greenville, Grenada, is ranked seventh nationally in the 200 at 21.18, 15th nationally in the 400 at 47.55c and is a member of the nation’s best 4×400 relay. He was named the CIAA Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

CENTRAL REGION – Taysean Goodwin – Emporia State

Goodwin, a senior from Blue Springs, Missouri, is ranked second nationally in the 400 at 46.65 OT and fourth nationally in the 200 at 21.13 OT. He scored 26.5 points at the MIAA Indoor Championships with runner-up finishes in three individual events in addition to helping out on the title-winning 4×400 relay.

EAST REGION – Benoit Campion – American International

Campion, a senior from Guipavas, France, is ranked first nationally in the mile at 4:02.54, 15th nationally in the 800 at 1:51.10 and 19th nationally in the 3000 at 8:09.54. He is the seventh fastest performer in NCAA DII history in the mile with the time that he ran at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on February 14.

MIDWEST REGION – Trevor Bassitt – Ashland

Bassitt, a junior from Lima, Ohio, is ranked first nationally in both the 400 (46.33 OT) and the 60 Hurdles (7.75) and holds down the No. 2 spot nationally in the 200 (20.80). He is ranked among the best in NCAA DII history in all of his individual events based on his marks from this season and anchors Ashland’s third-ranked 4×400 relay.

SOUTH REGION – Christian Noble – Lee (Tenn.)

Noble, a junior from Greenfield, Indiana, is ranked first nationally in the 3000 at 8:00.28c and second nationally in the 5000 at 14:01.61. He scored 32.5 points at the Gulf South Indoor Championships with victories in the mile, 3000, 5000 and assisting on the title-winning DMR.

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION – Marcelo Laguera- CSU-Pueblo

Laguera, a senior from Chihuahua, Mexico, is ranked first nationally in the 5000 at 13:53.71c and fifth nationally in the 3000 at 8:05.61c. He is also a member of the second-ranked DMR and holds down the No. 8 spot nationally in the mile at 4:04.52c.

SOUTHEAST REGION – JJ Sherman – North Greenville

Sherman, a senior from Pawleys Island, South Carolina, is ranked third nationally in the 60 at 6.68 and 14th nationally in the 200 at 21.32. He is also a member of the region’s top-ranked 4×400 relay team that is billed 13th nationally at 3:14.21.

WEST REGION – Derek Holdsworth – Western Oregon

Holdsworth, a junior from Williamsburg, Virginia, is ranked first nationally in the 800 at 1:47.74 OT and is a member of a national-qualifying DMR team. His season best is the fourth fastest mark ever recorded on an oversized track in NCAA DII history.

Men’s Field Athlete of the Year

ATLANTIC REGION – Ralph Casper – West Chester

Casper, a junior from York, Pennsylvania, is ranked fourth nationally in the shot put at 18.89m (61-11¾) and 31st nationally in the weight throw at 18.12m (59-5½). He scored 18 points at the PSAC Indoor Championships with a victory in the shot put and a runner-up finish in the weight throw.

CENTRAL REGION – Rajindra Campbell – Missouri Southern

Campbell, a senior from Ocho Rios Bay, Saint Ann, Jamaica, is ranked first nationally in the shot put at 20.07m (65-10¼), a mark that ranks him third on the NCAA DII all-time chart. He is undefeated during the 2020 indoor season and won the MIAA title by more than five feet.

EAST REGION – Oghenefejiro Onakpoma- Southern Connecticut

Onakpoma, a senior from Naugatuck, Connecticut, is ranked eighth nationally in the triple jump at 15.23m (49-11¾). He scored 16 points at the Northeast-10 Indoor Championships with a victory in the triple jump and a third-place finish in the long jump.

MIDWEST REGION – Cameron Burrows – Tiffin

Burrows, a senior from Sandusky, Ohio, is ranked first nationally in the high jump at 2.19m (7-2¼) and seventh nationally in both the heptathlon at 5381 points and the long jump at 7.51m (24-7¾). He scored 26 points at the G-MAC Indoor Championships with victories in the high jump and long jump in addition to a third-place effort in the pole vault.

SOUTH REGION – Da’Shaun Morgan – Montevallo

Morgan, a sophomore from Biloxi, Mississippi, is ranked 14th nationally in the long jump at 7.40m (24-3½) and 31st nationally in the triple jump at 14.74m (48-4½). He scored 20 points at the Gulf South Indoor Championships thanks to victories in the long jump and triple jump.

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION – Connor McLean – Colo. School of Mines

McLean, a senior from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is ranked first nationally in the heptathlon with 5630 points and fourth nationally in the pole vault at 5.23m (17-1¾). He is ranked as the fifth best performer in NCAA DII history with his PB in the heptathlon and has cleared 5.05m (16-6¾) in the pole vault at five different meets, including twice during a heptathlon.

SOUTHEAST REGION – Christian Shouse – Carson-Newman

Shouse, a freshman from Jacksboro, Tennessee, is ranked 18th nationally in both the long jump at 7.36m (24-1¾) and the high jump at 2.09m (6-10¼). He was named the SAC Indoor Championships Field Athlete of the Year after winning the high jump and long jump in addition to a third-place finish in the pole vault.

WEST REGION – Tyler Cronk – Saint Martin’s

Cronk, a sophomore from Kent, Washington, is ranked third nationally in the high jump at 2.16m (7-1). He scored 23 points at the GNAC Indoor Championships with a victory in the high jump, a runner-up finish in the long jump and a fourth-place finish in the triple jump.

Men’s Coach of the Year

ATLANTIC REGION – Dave Osanitsch- Shippensburg

Osanitsch, in his 15th year at Shippensburg, guided the Raiders to their 10th consecutive PSAC title and the program’s 13th title in 19 years. His team had 31 scoring performances and eighth event titles at the PSAC Championships. Osanitsch also has eight event groups ranked among the nation’s top-20. The Raiders are ranked No. 25 nationally and No. 1 in the Atlantic Region.

CENTRAL REGION – Bryan Schiding – Missouri Southern

Schiding, in his seventh year at Missouri Southern, led his team to the MIAA Championship title after the Lions were picked to finish fifth in the preseason coaches’ poll. Under Schiding’s guidance, he had 19 NCAA qualifiers, with three being automatic qualifiers, plus one relay team. His athletes also broke six school records this season. Missouri Southern will have nine athletes competing in the NCAA Championships. The Lions are ranked No. 8 nationally and No. 1 in the Central Region.

EAST REGION – John Wallin – Southern Connecticut

Wallin, in his 10th year at Southern Connecticut, led the Fighting Owls to the NE-10 title. Their 242.50-point total was the third highest in meet history and the highest score by Southern since 2006. His athletes earned a combined 29 All-Region honors and guided four individual qualifiers and one relay to the NCAA Championships. The Fighting Owls are ranked No. 1 in the East Region.

MIDWEST REGION – Jeremy Croy – Tiffin

Croy, in his 20th year at Tiffin, led his team to the top of the national rankings on numerous occasions this season. His team won the GMAC title by 93 points over second-place, scoring 220 points and scoring in 16 of 17 events. In the #EventSquad rankings, he has six events ranked in the top-10, including the No. 1 squads in the 60 and shot put. The Dragons are currently ranked No. 5 nationally.

SOUTH REGION – Mike Rosolino – Embry-Riddle (Fla.)

Rosolino, in his 18th year at Embry-Riddle, led his athletes to hit NCAA provisional qualifying marks in the Mile, 3000, Distance Medley Relay, and the Heptathlon. He has athletes regionally ranked in the top-10 in 12 of 17 events, and multiple athletes are in the top-10 across six events. The Eagles also lead the region in three events.

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION – Tom Dibbern – Angelo State

Dibbern, in his fourth year at Angelo State, led his team to a Lone Star Conference title with 188 points. Named the Lone Star Conference Men’s Coach of the Year, he guided his athletes to 19 NCAA provisional qualifying marks and seven automatic qualifying marks, while earning 12 All-Region honors and having seven performances that top the region. The Rams are currently ranked No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the South Central Region.

SOUTHEAST REGION – Jim Vahrenkamp – Queens (N.C.)

Vahrenkamp, in his ninth year at Queens, coached his team to the SAC title by 59 points. The SAC Coach of the Year had the top ranked team in the Southeast all season. He guided five individuals and one relay to the NCAA Championships. His heptathlon group is ranked No 5 in the #EventSquad Rankings, along with three top-10 rankings in the 800, 3000 and 5000. The Royals are ranked No. 23 in the Division II and No. 1 in the Southeast Region.

WEST REGION – Pee Wee Halsell – Western Washington

Halsell, in his 33rd year at Western Washington, guided his team to the program’s sixth GNAC Indoor Championship with 137 points. His athletes scored in 16 of 17 events at the conference championships, while accumulating 18 points in the 60 Hurdles and 17 points in the long jump. He coached 12 Vikings to All-GNAC honors. The Vikings are ranked No. 1 in the West Region.

Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year

ATLANTIC REGION – Doug Knol – Shippensburg

Knol, in his 27th year at Shippensburg, was responsible for his sprints/hurdles squad scoring 86 points from 5 events at the PSAC Championships and winning PSAC titles in three. He coached two individual NCAA qualifiers in Charles Bowman (No. 3 in 60 Hurdles) and Aaron Arp (No. 12 in 400), in addition to the No. 9 4×400 Relay. He also guided Bowman to the All-Time PSAC record in the 60 Hurdles. Knol’s 60 Hurdle group is ranked No. 4 in the #EventSquad Rankings, in addition to coaching the No. 7 200 and No. 10 400 squads.

CENTRAL REGION – Nick Gibson – Northwest Missouri

Gibson, in his second year at Northwest Missouri, had his athletes responsible for 71 of the Bearcats’ 102 points at the MIAA Championships. He coached conference champions in the 600y, 800, and 5000, and had athletes score in every distance event. He also coached seven athletes that qualified in 12 events for the NCAA Championships. In the#EventSquad rankings, Gibson’s distance group ranks No. 3 in the 800, No. 7 in the 5000 and No. 8 in the 3000, along with contributing to the second-best 400 group. The Bearcats also set school records in the 3000, 5000 and part of the 4×400 Relay.

EAST REGION – Matthew Jacobson – American International

Jacobson, in his second year at American International as the distance coach, guided his athletes to 106 points of the team’s 132 points at the NE-10 Championships. He coached Ezra Mutai, who is No. 6 in NCAA DII history in the 3000, and Benoit Campion, the seventh-fastest performer in DII history in the mile. He is responsible for the No. 2 800 and No. 3 mile and 3000 groups in the #EventSquad Rankings, and are the top ranked groups in the East Region.

MIDWEST REGION – Ernie Clark – Ashland

Clark, in his fifth year at Ashland, guided his Eagle sprints/hurdles squad to three automatic and four provisional qualifying marks. He coached Trevor Bassitt to the No. 1 times in Division II in the 400 and 60 Hurdles, along with the No. 2 time in the 200 and part of the third-ranked 4×400 relay. He also coached GLIAC Champions in the 60 Hurdles, 400, and 4×400 relay.

SOUTH REGION – Peter Hopfe – Embry-Riddle (Fla.)

Hopfe, in his 16th year at Embry-Riddle (Fla.), coached a Distance Medley Relay team that is No. 12 in Division II and No. 1 in the region. He has also coached an athlete to a national qualifying mark in the mile and 3000. His Eagles’ have the top-ranked DMR in the South Region, along with three in the top-15 of the 400 and mile, and two in the top-10 in the 3000.

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION – Chris Siemers – Colo. School of Mines

Siemers, in his eighth year at Colorado School of Mines, coaches the No. 1 USTFCCCA #EventSquad rankings in each distance event. He coached four Orediggers to NCAA qualifying marks in the mile, six in the 3000, and 8 in the 5000. Siemers’ distance group is unmatched, as no other event group in the South Central Region has as may qualifying performances or NCAA qualifiers than the Orediggers’ distance runners.

SOUTHEAST REGION – Tom Scott – Queens (N.C.)

Scott, in his second year at Queens (N.C.), coached 13 national qualifying marks. His event group was responsible for 93 of the Royals’ 167 points to secure the SAC title. He guided four individuals and one relay to the NCAA Championships. His 800 and 5000 teams are ranked No. 4 in the #EventSquad Rankings, along with the No. 7 3000 group.

WEST REGION – Steve Fuelling – Academy of Art

Fuelling, in his second year at Academy of Art as the distance coach, produced seven NCAA provisional qualifiers in the distance events, including the region’s top-ranked mile and Distance Medley Relay. He coached his athletes to three school records in the mile, 4×800 Relay, and Distance Medley Relay. His Urban Knights are ranked second in the West Region.

Women’s Track Athlete of the Year

ATLANTIC REGION – Stefanie Parsons – Edinboro

Parsons, a junior from Acton, Ontario, Canada, is ranked ninth nationally in the mile at 4:48.99 OT and 17th nationally in the 3000 at 9:41.92 OT. She scored 32.5 points at the PSAC Indoor Championships with individual titles in the 800, mile and 3000 as well as being a part of the title-winning DMR team.

CENTRAL REGION – Ida Narbuvoll – U-Mary

Narbuvoll, a senior from Narbuvoll, Norway, is ranked second nationally in both the 5000 at 16:14.33 and the 3000 at 9:26.52c as well as a top-5 ranking in the mile at 4:45.52c. She scored 30 points at the NSIC Indoor Championships with victories in the mile, 3000 and 5000.

EAST REGION – Roxan Foster – American International

Foster, a freshman from Black River, Jamaica, is ranked fourth nationally in the 60 Hurdles and in the top-30 nationally in both the 60 and the 200. She is the only female athlete in the East Region with three NCAA provisional qualifying marks.

MIDWEST REGION – Nicole Sreenan – Grand Valley State

Sreenan, a junior from Elburn, Illinois, is ranked first nationally in the 400 at 53.80 OT, second nationally in the 60 at 7.41 and fourth nationally in the 200 at 23.84 OT. She is also a member of the nation’s fourth-ranked 4×400 relay, on which she split a 52.90 anchor leg.

SOUTH REGION – Denisha Cartwright- Central State

Cartwright, a freshman from Nassau, Bahamas, is ranked first nationally in the 60 Hurdles at 8.49 and sixth nationally in the 60 at 7.48. This season she won event titles in the 60H four times and those in the 60 three times.

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION – Stephanie Cotter – Adams State

Cotter, a sophomore from Cork, Ireland, is ranked first nationally in the mile at 4:38.04c, which was the only time she raced the distance this season. She is also a member of the nation’s third-ranked DMR team.

SOUTHEAST REGION – Nicole McMillen – Tusculum

McMillen, a senior from Pickering, Ontario, Canada, is ranked eighth nationally in the 5000 at 16:46.16c and 13th nationally in the 3000 at 9:39.38. She ended the regular season with the region’s top times in the mile, 3000 and 5000.

WEST REGION – Addy Townsend – Simon Fraser

Townsend, a senior from Coquitlam, British Columbia, is ranked second nationally in the 800 at 2:07.74 OT and third nationally in the mile at 4:40.40. She scored 24.5 points at the GNAC Indoor Championships with victories in the 800 and mile, running a leg of the title-winning DMR and a leg of the runner-up 4×400 relay.

Women’s Field Athlete of the Year

ATLANTIC REGION – Caroline Lewis – West Chester

Lewis, a junior from Exton, Pennsylvania, is ranked third nationally in the pentathlon at 3747 points, 12th nationally in the long jump at 5.88m (19-3½) and 19th nationally in the high jump at 1.70m (5-7). She scored 24 points in field events at the PSAC Indoor Championships with a victory in the pentathlon, a runner-up finish in the high jump and a third-place finish in the long jump.

CENTRAL REGION – Emily Presley – Missouri Southern

Presley, a senior from St. Clair, Missouri, is ranked first nationally in the pole vault at 4.30m (14-1¼). She has put four marks on the NCAA DII all-time chart this season, including her PB that slots her in as the fifth best performer.

EAST REGION – Dahsia Middlebrooks – American International

Middlebrooks, a senior from New Haven, Connecticut, is ranked fifth nationally in the triple jump at 12.44m (40-9¾). She scored 18 points at the Northeast-10 Indoor Championships with a victory in the triple jump and a runner-up finish in the long jump.

MIDWEST REGION – Bobbie Goodwin – Grand Valley State

Goodwin, a senior from South Haven, Michigan, is ranked first nationally in the weight throw at 21.12m (69-3½). She is the ninth best performer in NCAA DII history and leads the division by more than five feet.

SOUTH REGION – Tytavia Hardy – Mississippi College

Hardy, a sophomore from Pensacola, Florida, is ranked first regionally in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. She is the only field athlete in the South Region to rank inside the top-30 nationally, which she does in the high jump (19th) and triple jump (26th).

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION – Fatim Affessi – West Texas A&M

Affessi, a senior from Geneva, Switzerland, is ranked first nationally in the long jump at 6.37m (20-10¾) and the triple jump at 12.94m (42-5½). She swept the horizontal jump titles at the Lone Star Indoor Championships and is ranked among the top-10 all-time in NCAA DII in the long jump with her seasonal PR.

SOUTHEAST REGION – Jenny Koehne – Queens (N.C.)

Koehne, a freshman from Wilnsdorf, Germany, is ranked second nationally in the long jump at 6.10m (20-0¼) and 23rd nationally in the high jump at 1.69m (5-6½). She scored 20 points in field events at the SAC Indoor Championships with victories in the high jump and long jump.

WEST REGION – Keshara Romain – Saint Martin’s

Romain, a sophomore from Lacey, Washington, is ranked third nationally in the triple jump at 12.70m (41-8) and 16th nationally in the long jump at 5.85m (19-2½). She scored 18 points at the GNAC Indoor Championships with a victory in the triple jump and a runner-up finish in the long jump.

Women’s Coach of the Year

ATLANTIC REGION – Inez Turner – Fayetteville State

Turner, in her second year at Fayetteville State, coached the Broncos to its first CIAA Indoor team championship with 123 points. One of her athletes, Jerinique Brooks, won the 60 and 200 at CIAA and was named CIAA Women’s Track Athlete of the Year. FSU is rated No. 3 in the Atlantic Region and has three entries in the NCAA Division II Championships.

CENTRAL REGION – Dennis Newell – U-Mary

Newell, in his third year at U-Mary, led the Marauders to the NSIC team title with 163 points. Two of U-Mary’s athletes – Ida Narbuvoll and D’Andra Morris – were named NSIC Athletes of the year for track and field, respectively, Narbuvoll won the NSIC High Point Scorer honor with 30 points. The Marauders, rated No. 2 in the Central Region, have seven entries in the NCAA Division II Championships.

EAST REGION – Michael Delgado – Stonehill

Delgado, in his second year at Stonehill, guided the Skyhawks to the Northeast-10 Conference team title with 152½ points. Stonehill, which had five event champions, is rated No. 1 in the East Region.

MIDWEST REGION – Jerry Baltes – Grand Valley State

Baltes, in his 21st year at Grand Valley State, led the Lakers to the GLIAC team title, led by top-3 sweeps in the 3000 and 5000. Three of his athletes combined to break six school records. GVSU has 22 entries to the NCAA Division II Championships and is rated No. 1 in the nation.

SOUTH REGION – Caleb Morgan- Lee (Tenn.)

Morgan, in his seventh year at Lee, coached the Flames to win the inaugural Gulf South Conference team title with six event champions. Lee is rated No. 3 in the South Region and has three entries in the NCAA Division II Championships.

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION – Matt Stewart – West Texas A&M

Stewart, in his third year at West Texas A&M, guided the Buffaloes to the Lone Star Conference team title with six event champions. West Texas has seven entries to the NCAA Division II Championships and is rated No. 2 in the South Central Region.

SOUTHEAST REGION – Jim Vahrenkamp – Queens (N.C.)

Vahrenkamp, in his ninth year at Queens, coached the Royals to the SAC team title by 80 points. One of his athletes – Fatim Affessi – leads the nation in the long jump and triple jump. Queens has seven entries in the NCAA Division II Championships and is rated No. 1 in the Southeast Region.

WEST REGION – Jerret Mantalas – Concordia (Ore.)

Mantalas, in his seventh year at Concordia, led the Cavaliers to the GNAC team title with five event champions. Concordia has three entries in the NCAA Division II Championships and is rated No. 1 in the West Region.

Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year

ATLANTIC REGION – Sandy Estep – California (Pa.)

Estep, in her fifth year coaching the sprints and hurdles at California, guided athletes to score 62 of the Vulcans’ 75 points at the PSAC Championships. All of her athletes ran PRs at the meet, including former walk-on Divonne Franklin, who won the 60 and 200 and ran on the winning 4×400 relay en route to earning the PSAC Track Athlete of the Meet.

CENTRAL REGION – Jason Francis – Missouri Southern

Francis, in his third year coaching the sprints, hurdles, high jump and combined events at Missouri Southern, had athletes combine for 58 of the Lions’ 130½ points at the MIAA Championships. The MSSU hurdles squad is rated No. 1 in the nation.

EAST REGION – Logan Sharpe – American International

Sharpe, in his second year coaching the sprints and hurdles at American International, mentored athletes to region-leading marks in the 60, 200, 60 hurdles and 4 x 400 relay this year. One of his athletes, Roxan Foster, leads the East Region in the 60, 200 and 60 hurdles, and his event squads top the region in the 60, 200 and 400.

MIDWEST REGION – Brad Robinson – Indianapolis

Robinson, in his fourth year as the distance coach at Indianapolis, had two athletes lead the nation as the Greyhounds broke five school records this year. Lauren Bailey is at the top of the 5000 list, while Berenice Cleyet-Merle – the GLVC Track Athlete of the Year paces the 800.

SOUTH REGION – Peter Hopfe – Embry-Riddle (Fla.)

Hopfe, in his 16th year coaching the mid distances at Embry-Riddle, led the Eagles to No. 2 in regional distance medley relay rankings as all four runners notched PRs. He coached Embry-Riddle’s lone entrant in the NCAA Division II Championships.

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION – Ryan Gibson – West Texas A&M

Gibson, in his second year coaching the jumps and combined events at West Texas, had the No. 1 long jump and triple jump squads this year. The group is led by Fatim Affessi, who leads the nation in both events.

SOUTHEAST REGION – Vincent Schneider – Queens (N.C.)

Schneider, in his second year coaching the jumps, sprints and hurdles at Queens, had athletes combined for 114½ of the Royals’ 203½ points that won the SAC team title. One of his athletes, Jenny Koehne, is the No. 2-ranked long jumper in the nation.

WEST REGION – Andrea Blackett – Azusa Pacific

Blackett, in her third year coaching the sprints and hurdles at Azusa Pacific, has two athletes and a relay team entered in the NCAA Division II Championships. The Cougars are led by Mechaela Hyacinth, who is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the 60.